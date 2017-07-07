NWL Thursday: Loggers 9, Express 8 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NWL Thursday: Loggers 9, Express 8

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire can't hold onto a 3-run lead in the 9th, and drops a 9-8 game to La Crosse.

For a second straight night, the Express rallies from an early deficit, taking a 7-4 lead following a 6-run sixth inning.   But the Loggers score four times in their half of the ninth against Eau Claire reliever Victor Chavez, tying the game on a three-run homer by Ryan Mantle, then taking the lead on a David Villar home run. 

Both teams are now 1-1 in the second half standings in the Northwoods League.

The Express starts a series at Rochester, Friday. 

 

