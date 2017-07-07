Adopt-A-Pet: Rocket & Starlord

Meet our Pets of the Day: Rocket & Starlord!

These two kittens are obviously names after characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy. They are both about 10 weeks old, male kittens. Since they are so young, they have not been neutered yet, so that will need to be done when they are old enough. The two look very similar, both have black and white coats, there's just a few minor differences. They are siblings so, though it is not required, many like to adopt sibling animals together so they can grow up together.

If you are interested in Rocket & Starlord, you can find them both at the Dunn County Humane Society.