7/7: The Valley Gospel Choir

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If you haven't heard the Valley Gospel Choir, you are in for an evening of inspiration when the choir performs its annual concerts this summer.

Held in the sanctuary of Grace Lutheran Church (202 West Grand Avenue) in Eau Claire on July 11 and July 12 under the direction of Mr. Merlyn Aude. The concerts begin at 7:30 PM with doors opening at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are $12 in Advance and $13 at the door. Advance tickets are available from choir members, or at Festival Foods, and Gordy's Markets in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

The Valley Gospel Choir originated in the spring of 1992 and performed at Country Jam USA as part of the Sunday morning events. The choir was made up of local community members who loved to sing gospel music. Many current choir members are charter members having sung with the choir since the beginning. Valley Gospel Choir is proud to have a loyal following of concert attendees who look forward to the yearly summer concerts.

Valley Gospel Choir draws inspiration and support from individuals, businesses, and local organizations. In turn, the choir holds a benefit concert for a local organization in the winter. Persons who wish to contribute to the choir or have the choir perform for their organization should contact the Valley Gospel Choir office manager, Kris Ruckman at 715-456-6511.