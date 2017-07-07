Police take into custody second person of interest in Madison murder, armed robbery

Madison (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.

Police say 25-year-old Xavier Fleming was taken into custody in connection with the April 25th armed robbery outside the Oakcrest Tavern on Old Middleton Road. During that crime, police say two masked men entered the establishment at closing time and held up an employee at gunpoint. The suspects got away with cash and alcohol.

Police say Fleming is also a person of interest in the crime that happened at Culver's. During the early morning hours of June 27, police say two masked men held up four contractors working at the restaurant and tried to crack the restaurant's safe. One of the contractors, 56-year-old Christ Kneubuehl, had an apparent heart attack and police say the two suspects did not let the other contractors help Kneubuehl or call 911.

Nicholas Ivy is already in custody in the murder and armed robbery. Police arrested him in Janesville. He was originally considered a person of interest, but police say he is now considered a suspect.