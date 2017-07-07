Alabama company's offer: Pay for roofing, get a free assault rifle

(CNN/WIAT) - It's the video ad that has the internet buzzing.

An Alabama roofing company is offering customers free assault rifles for their business.

Out of the back of his car, Zach Blenkinsopp puts on his roofing gear as part of his small business he started a year ago, along with his buddy, Chris, who was looking for a boost in business on the 4th of July holiday.

Chris Mcguire, co-owner Digital Roofing Innovations, said, “We don't have a huge budget right now for marketing, so what can we do that's super cheap that might go viral, and this was it."

Blenkinsopp can be seen in the video saying, “I'm not here to talk to you about roofing. Rifle! I'm here to talk to you about AR-15 rifles. If you sign up for a new roof with digital roofing innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof."

In the interview, Blenkinsopp said, “So, I went to Walmart, and I found a women's size 11 for those shorts, and you know, they had some cool little props and stuff."

Believe it or not, buying a roof and getting a free gun is actually legal. In fact, when they give you a voucher after your roof is complete, you have to go through all the same background checks as if you were buying your own gun.

Mcguire said he posted the video on social media. “I posted this in extremely conservative Facebook groups, extremely liberal Facebook groups because I knew it would invoke emotion,” he said.

But, not everybody was too pleased with the viral ad. Mcguire said, “People are very concerned with us promoting violence, drinking with firearms. To kind of clear that up, nobody was drinking while we're shooting guns."

Blenkinsopp said, "You get to choose what you believe in and if people don't like it, then we don't care. We're going to continue to do our business and take care of our customers."

The company said the video has already led to a pair of commercial roofing opportunities, as well as several home requests.