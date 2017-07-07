Chippewa Valley receives $1M for addressing youth mental health - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Valley receives $1M for addressing youth mental health

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A local coalition was awarded funding to help with promoting youth resilience and mental health awareness.

The Mental Health Matter's project received $1 million for the next five years by the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin (AHW) Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The project was formed in 2016 by the Mental Health Matters Coalition, a group made up of 18 organizations from Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. The Mental Health Matters Coalition found that 28 percent of local middle and high school-age youth felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row in the last year.

The project hopes to provide information and resources for students in the Chippewa Valley to increase understanding of the connections between youth mental health and adverse childhood experiences, trauma, protective factors and resilience. The project will also support stress reduction strategies in schools.

The following 18 organizations serve on the Mental Health Matters Coalition:

  • Chippewa County Public Health Department
  • Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership
  • Chippewa County Department of Human Services
  • Chippewa Falls Police Department
  • Chippewa Falls Unified School District
  • Eau Claire Area School District
  • Eau Claire County Department of Human Services
  • Eau Claire City-County Health Department
  • Eau Claire Healthy Communities
  • Eau Claire Police Department
  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Joining our Neighbors Advancing Hope (JONAH)
  • Marshfield Clinic
  • Mayo Clinic Health System
  • Security Health Plan
  • United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley
  • UW Extension-Eau Claire County
