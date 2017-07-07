Eau Claire man seriously injured in Chippewa Co. crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Authorities are still investigating a crash in Chippewa County happened Monday night.

According to a press release, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on State Highway 178 near 180th Avenue in the Township of Eagle Point shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said 54-year-old Terry J. Krall, of Eau Claire, was driving a motorcycle southbound on State Highway 178. They said Krall attempted to pass a truck, driven by 41-year-old Shawn R. Schoelzel, of Chippewa Falls, in a "no passing zone".

Deputies said Krall was hit by an oncoming car traveling northbound on State Highway 178, driven by 36-year-old Corey P. Drivas, of Chippewa Falls. They said Krall then hit Schoelzel's vehicle while trying to pass it.

Officials said Krall was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. They said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.