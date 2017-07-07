Construction on Eau Claire's Drier and Harless roads

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews are scheduled to begin construction on Drier Road and Harless Road in Eau Claire on Monday, July 10.
Construction will include removing the existing bituminous surface, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, bituminous concrete pavement and lawn restoration.
Crews plan to be finished with the project by Friday, Sept. 17.
