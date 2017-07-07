Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Eau Claire now open

If you're looking to save money on your next home project while supporting a good cause, check out the Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore on North Clairemont Ave in Eau Claire.

The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened their doors on Thursday to the public. News 18 reported in early February when staff announced they were opening a store in Eau Claire.

The store offers donated new and used home building supplies and home furnishing at discounted prices. ReStore is run by staff and volunteers with proceeds helping local Habitat for Humanity home building programs.

Kate Hartsel, who's the volunteer coordinator, at the ReStore said he's excited to have the ReStore in Eau Claire.

"It's going to be good for the community because it's gonna provide resources for families that maybe can't afford to go and buy something brand new, they can come here and get something really nice, in good condition at a price they can afford," Hartsel said.

If you're looking to donate, donation drop off is on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during store hours, Thursday to Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

For more information about the ReStore or Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity, click here.