Chris Soules' trial officially delayed

Chris Soules' trial has now officially been delayed.

Chief District Court Judge Kellyann Lekar has continued both the pretrial conference (scheduled to happen on Tuesday) and the trial itself (scheduled to begin July 19 in Buchanan County). Both will now be reset. Those rescheduled dates have not been announced at this time.

Original Story (June 14):

The trial for former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules could be pushed back, after the Arlington farmer filed for a continuance today.

Soules and his representation are asking for the pretrial conference and trial to be pushed back at least 90 days, along with asking for extensions on some deadlines in the case that were closing in. A pretrial conference had been scheduled for July 11, while the trial was set to begin on July 19 in Buchanan County.

The 35-year-old former reality star is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor earlier this year and then allegedly leaving the scene. 68-year-old Kenny Mosher of Aurora died after being hit in a crash along Slater Avenue on April 24.

Soules and his team have also asked for extensions to the deadlines for discovery (originally scheduled for tomorrow), notice of defenses and pretrial motions (both June 25) in the case.