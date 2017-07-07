WQOW - Your Official Packers Station

WQOW is your Official Packers Station!
We'll start the 2017-18 season with the annual Packers Fan Fest game at Lambeau Field on August 5! Join us for coverage from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
We are also airing four Packers Pre-Season Games!
Here's the schedule:
Thursday, August 10 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, August 19 @ Washington
Saturday, August 26 @ Denver
Thursday, August 31 vs. Los Angeles
The Mike McCarthy Show
Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy takes a look back and a look ahead at the games this season.
Watch the show Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. starting September 13.
Packers Live with Larry McCarren
Players and coaches talk with Larry about the game and what's happening off the field with the team.
The show airs Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. starting September 12.
