Gov. Walker takes on critics with beer and cheese photos

It's not quite President Trump's Twitter style, but Gov. Scott Walker is using Twitter to call out critics of his Instagram.
Walker tweeted a photo of a can of Miller Lite Thursday after several websites called out his Instagram posts. Along with the can, Walker captioned: “For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have one simple response: Can I get you a beer?”
For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer? pic.twitter.com/0McVhygIUe— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 6, 2017
AV Club and Wired.com both featured stories on Walker's “mundane” posts. Wired writer Ashley Feinberg took issue with his brown bag lunch posts.
"Brown bag" lunch events were part of his campaign to be elected governor.
In response, the Governor shot off a second tweet featuring another Wisconsin favorite: cheese curds.
How about some cheese curds with your beer? pic.twitter.com/gYqlhuF2ld— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 7, 2017
And if beer in a can wasn't good enough for you, he has a solution: "Don't like drinking beer from a can? How about a bottle of one of these? #Chill"
Don't like drinking beer from a can? How about a bottle of one of these? #Chill pic.twitter.com/N9hYhQyjtC— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 7, 2017
He also retweeted his son Alex, who posted ".@ScottWalker: 'When they give me the middle finger, I reply with two thumbs up.' #KillThemWithKindness"
.@ScottWalker: "When they give me the middle finger, I reply with two thumbs up." #KillThemWithKindness https://t.co/SzayZoGBt7— Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerWI) July 7, 2017
