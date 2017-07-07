Eau Claire man charged of sexually assaulting children

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Charges of sexually assaulting children were filed Friday against an Eau Claire man after a girl came forward because she feared he was doing the same thing to her sister.

John Day is charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2013 and 2014. She came forward this week because she was concerned he was doing the same thing to her younger sister.

That girl, who is 6 years old, told investigators Day showed her a pornographic video and assaulted her recently.

Police said Day admitted to showing her the video because he said she had asked him about sex.

They said he denied assaulting her but admitted to assaulting the teenager. Day's bond was set Friday at $10,000. He returns to court Tuesday.