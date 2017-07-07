Eau Claire man accused of stealing 3 cars, bragging to police about high-speed chase

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing three cars in the Eau Claire area in a little over a week's time, then bragging to police about how much work he had created for them when he was finally caught.

Kyle J. Smith, 30, is charged with stealing his mother's vehicle in late June. She told detectives he is a meth addict. The following week, police said he stole an SUV from a laundromat, then drove it to a gas station the next day and stole another SUV.

In both of those cases, the drivers had left their keys in the vehicles while they were in the establishments. Police said Smith then led them on a high-speed chase.

When he was finally caught, they said he told them how fun the pursuit was and bragged about how many cars he had stolen and how much work he had created for officers recently.

Smith also said he was looking forward to spending time in prison so he didn't have to do anything. He now faces 10 criminal charges.