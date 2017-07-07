Eau Claire man sentenced to jail time after stealing three cars in June

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man will serve a year in jail after stealing three cars in a little over a week this past June.



Police said when they arrested Kyle Smith, he bragged about the thefts and how much work he had created for them. He also told police he was looking forward to serving time in prison, so he didn't have to do anything. His mother told police that Smith was a meth addict.



In addition to jail time, Smith was ordered to serve five years of probation, pay more than $18,000 in restitution, and write letters of apology to the victims.





Posted: July 7, 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing three cars in the Eau Claire area in a little over a week's time, then bragging to police about how much work he had created for them when he was finally caught.

Kyle J. Smith, 30, is charged with stealing his mother's vehicle in late June. She told detectives he is a meth addict. The following week, police said he stole an SUV from a laundromat, then drove it to a gas station the next day and stole another SUV.

In both of those cases, the drivers had left their keys in the vehicles while they were in the establishments. Police said Smith then led them on a high-speed chase.

When he was finally caught, they said he told them how fun the pursuit was and bragged about how many cars he had stolen and how much work he had created for officers recently.

Smith also said he was looking forward to spending time in prison so he didn't have to do anything. He now faces 10 criminal charges.