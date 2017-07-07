Chippewa Valley family plans returned trip to Liberia to help less-fortunate families

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Imagine leaving your job after more than 30 years and moving more than 5,000 miles away. Well, one Chippewa Valley couple did just that. They are now back for a brief time, providing a lesson about a mission greater than themselves.

Many know Mark Halvorsen as the voice of WWIB, a christian radio station broadcasting from Lake Hallie, but it's what's behind the man at the mic that becomes inspirational.

"We just wanted to adopt a couple of boys from Africa," Halvorsen said.



One of those boys died from drinking contaminated water in 2009 at two and a half years old, before they got that chance to adopt. That's when life took on a different meaning for the Halvorsen family.



"I was sad, but in some ways I thought that happens to kids in Africa," Halvorsen said. "My wife was more deeply grieved and she felt like, well that doesn't need to happen to kids in Africa, lets do something."

So, that's what they did, starting Teamwork Africa in 2011. Since then, they have raised money to install and fix more than 500 wells in Liberia. In order to make the biggest difference, they decided to move to west Africa for 9 months to fix more wells.



"It's not acceptable here, and it's not acceptable there, and when you have the ability to do something, it's irresponsible for you to not," Halvorsen's wife, Peggy, said.



Their son Dawson added, "It gives you such a perspective that you can only get by going there."



Now, they are back in the Chippewa Valley, with Halvorsen back on radio part time. However, it is not permanent, as he and his family prepare to head back to Africa this fall; this time to help educate kids, most who do not have access to books.



"Sometimes I wonder how kids in Liberia learn anything at all," Peggy said. "So this next year, for me, I'm going to really focus on teacher training and resourcing the schools to be able to provide education for their kids."



Before heading back to Africa, they hope to share the perspective they've gained.



"Lord, two things I ask of you before I die," Halvorsen said. "Don't give me too little that I might steal and dishonor your name, and don't give me too much that I might forget you. The first one is Liberia, and nations like it, and the second one is America."



If you are interested in donating to Teamwork Africa, you can by clicking here.