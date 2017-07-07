HAPPENING: More than 2,200 residents without power on Eau Claire's north side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Power to traffic lights near Eau Claire's north side has been restored, but hundreds of people are still in the dark Friday early evening.

News 18 spoke with Chris Ouellette, the senior media relations representative with Xcel Energy, who said more than 2,200 customers on Eau Claire's north side are without power at this hour. She said Xcel crews are in the area making repairs but did not have an estimated time on when power will be restored.

In a tweet on its Twitter page on Friday, Eau Claire police said traffic lights in the area are working again after a tree fell down on power lines near Zephyr Hill.

Light are working again. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/xZU0XMCiug — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) July 7, 2017

Posted July 7, 2017 5:15 p.m.:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds of people are without power Friday early evening.

In a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Police Department said many traffic lights are out on the north side of Eau Claire from a tree being down on power lines near Zephyr Hill.

Police said they are aware of the situation and are asking residents not to call the dispatch center to report the incident. They are asking people in the area to drive with caution.