Eau Claire adds 3 new voting wards

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Next week, Eau Claire will officially have three new voting districts.



The city recently annexed some land that lies in multiple Assembly Districts. Since city officials can't adjust Assembly District boundaries between Census years, they have to create new voting wards.



Eau Claire City Clerk Donna Austad told News 18 they established the wards earlier this year. Now, they're just bringing the city code up to date, so Council Members know which wards are within their districts before next spring's election.



Austad said this won't impact the number of City Council members in Eau Claire, just the size of some of their districts.



"It really doesn't make any major changes to the Aldermanic Districts, or to any type of the structure of the Aldermanic Districts," Austad said. "As I say, it's just adding some vacant territory to the edges of their districts."



Austad also said the addition of the new wards next week won't impact where people vote in the spring election.



Because the voting wards are created around existing Assembly Districts, News 18 also asked Austad what would happen to Eau Claire's wards should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that Wisconsin's gerrymandered Assembly Districts are unconstitutional. She said only time will tell.