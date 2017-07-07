Eau Claire police advise drivers not to leave cars running unattended

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Police Department said on Friday, a car theft is reported in the city on an almost weekly basis, and in a lot of those cases, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Police said there is a city ordinance on the books that makes leaving cars running unattended illegal. If a car is stolen out of a parking lot or public space after the owner left it running, they can face a fine upwards of $200.

"This type of crime is a crime of opportunity, so if someone comes along and finds a vehicle that's unlocked versus a vehicle that locks, they're going to target that vehicle that's unlocked, it's much easier," said Officer Kyle Roder with the Eau Claire Police Department. "If there (are) several vehicles -- one's unlocked and there's a purse on the seat, one's unlocked no purse on the seat and one's locked with no purse on the seat -- they're going for the ones unlocked with the purse on the seat, so hide your valuables, lock your car, take the keys with you."

Police said the ordinance is meant to discourage people from leaving cars running unattended, even if it's only for a minute because chasing down a stolen car uses police and city resources that could be used elsewhere.