Paul Ryan challenger drops out of race

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb

Penn Station upgrades are only a stopgap measure against a root problem they won't solve

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta

Woman charged in slayings of 4 children, father due in court

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin for 1st time

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Trump, with Putin, predicts 'positive things' for US, Russia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first meeting

The state of Hawaii is appealing a federal judge's decision to leave Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

Hawaii wants appeals court to weigh in on travel ban rules

The San Jose Earthquakes say Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe.

Somali man who lost leg to grenade blast feels lucky to be among last refugees allowed into the United States before stricter rules kick in.

Somali refugee relieved to get to US before travel ban rules

Hundreds of people spent another night away from their homes as firefighters scrambled to beat back a small wildfire near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.

Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison.

Escaped inmate may have used wire cutters delivered by drone

Authorities say a flight attendant broke at least one wine bottle over the head of a passenger who lunged for an exit door during a struggle on a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night.

U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.

Missouri Republicans want to make it a crime for abortion clinic workers to ask ambulances to respond to calls at their facilities without sirens or emergency lights.

Police smashed through a bank wall Friday afternoon and freed two people trapped inside with a man who claimed to have a bomb powerful enough to "take out the room.".

Man claiming to have bomb in bank killed in police standoff

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic political activist David Yankovich is dropping his bid to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Yankovich was one of three Democrats vying to defeat Ryan next year. The other two candidates are union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Meyers.

Yankovich campaign manager Lauren Young said Friday that Yankovich has decided to quit and endorse Bryce.

Yankovich recently moved to Kenosha from Ohio to run against Ryan.

Ryan campaign spokesman Zack Roday said it's strange to celebrate an endorsement from someone who just moved to the state and Ryan's record stands in stark contrast to Bryce's "far-left views."

Bryce's campaign manager, David Keith, said Ryan has "extreme, out-of-touch ideas" like taking health care away from millions of Americans.