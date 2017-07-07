Paul Ryan challenger drops out of race

Friday, July 7 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-07-08 00:06:34 GMT
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...More >>
Authorities say a flight attendant broke at least one wine bottle over the head of a passenger who lunged for an exit door during a struggle on a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta
From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb
