Invasive 'Poison Hemlock' found in Buffalo County, dangerous in humans and animals

Dunn County (WQOW)- A poison that took the live of Socrates, one of the world's great philosophers, is still around and living in the plants found in the Chippewa Valley.

It's called "Water Hemlock" and is commonly found near busy roadways across Wisconsin. Local experts on invasives said it's known as one of the most poisonous plants in North America and can even be deadly to both humans and animals if ingested.

The plant grows to be about six to eight feet tall with white flowers, serrated leaflets and purple stem.

Although the Water Hemlock is native to Wisconsin, its sister plant is a different story. It's called the Poison Hemlock, and while it looks similar to the Water Hemlock, this one can be extremely invasive.

Officials said once it's distinguished in an area, it can out compete all other species in a matter of a few years, compared to other invasives, like Buckthorn, that can take 10 to 15 years.

Poison Hemlock has recently spread across the Twin Cities and has been spotted in Buffalo County. While it hasn't hit the Chippewa Valley yet, experts are asking the community to keep a look out for the poisonous plant but not to touch it.

"Most toxins are located within the root of this plant, and if you're trying to weed it or pull it you could expose those roots. Touching those with your hands or whatever, that toxin can get on your hands and within 30 minutes, you'll start seeing symptoms and could cause severe rashes, and then becomes more internal. Shortness of breath, coughing and serious conditions after that, cause your heart to rapidly beat," said Chris Gaetzke, with the Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership.

Local invasives experts said the best action against Poison Hemlock is prevention, so always wash vehicles after being out in fields and avoid cross contamination when walking or using other vehicles. Officials said if you think you see Poison Hemlock, take a picture of it and contact and DNR.