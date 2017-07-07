UPDATE: Theft of lynx kittens an inside job?

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A man accused of stealing the two lynx kittens was formally charged today.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark says Loren R. Wiseman of Delavan was charged in Walworth County court with being party to theft of the animals.

Chief Clark says the department is still investigating the case for other potential suspects, as well.

UPDATE (WKOW)-- Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark confirmed that a man is in custody in relation to the two, stolen lynx kittens. The felines, Mowgli and Baloo, were returned to Animal Gardens around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Danette Vincenti, zoo director, says the petting zoo received a call around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening from a woman who said she knew where the stolen animals were located.

"About 8:00 p.m. [Wednesday] two ladies parked their car down the street and they had the cats in their coats," Vincenti says. "They walked into our office and handed them to the maintenance guy who immediately brought them to the [animal caregivers] so we could check them out and make sure they weren't dehydrated."

Vincenti says the animals were "just a little bit stressed" but they were fine after food and rest. However, she stressed that Lynx "are not kittens," they require special care and are not suited for domesticated life.

Police Chief Clark says the individual is in custody due, in large part, to the released surveillance video of a Dodge Ram.

"I think they realized that it was inevitable that they were going to be caught, especially with the video of the vehicle possibly being involved as well as other things coming out," Clark says.

Police are still searching for two suspects in connection with the robbery.

However, Vincenti says Animal Gardens won't prosecute the two women who returned the lynx but it will legally pursue the individuals who took Mowgli and Baloo.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Delavan police are releasing surveillance images of the truck involved in stealing a pair of 7-week-old Siberian Lynx from Animal Gardens.

Police say they believe the truck is a Dodge Ram 1500 Rumble Bee edition, with a yellow scoop on the hood. They say it was manufactured from 2004 to 2005, and there are less than 3,000 black truck made nationwide.

They say the truck is relatively rare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delavan Police at (262) 728-8787.

DELAVAN (WKOW) -- A pair of exotic cats were taken from the Animal Gardens petting zoo in Walworth County Monday night.

The owner, Dana Montana, says the two are seven-week-old Siberian Lynx. "These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat," she said via email.

"We were all very shocked. We've never had it happen in all the years that we've been here. We've never had an issue like this. We were all initially very shocked. Then our first concern was to make sure that they were safe and to get them back," says Christine Zerbini of Animal Gardens.

Delavan police are currently investigating the incident and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified. Police think someone came in through the front gate and took the lynx sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. They're looking at surveillance video to see if the thieves were caught on camera.

Montana says it's important the animals are found because they are on a special diet and need to eat regularly. She's urging anyone who sees the animals or who hears about someone having them to call Delavan police or the zoo at 262-728-8200.

There is a $1,000 reward for information, Montana says.