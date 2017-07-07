Zach Gilles, Victor Chavez named NWL All-Stars

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Northwoods League All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 18, at Wausau's Athletic Park, and two members of the Express will take part.



Outfielder Zach Gilles will represent Eau Claire in the All-Star Game. The McDonell Central H.S. grad is hitting .321, with 20 RBI in his first season in the league. Gilles has also walked 22 times, stolen 16 bases, and scored 27 runs.



Relief pitcher Victor Chavez of the Express is also named to the North All-Star team. Chavez has a 1-1 record and a 4.05 ERA, and has recorded 5 saves in 11 games in which he's pitched.