Levi Schaller strikes out 16 as Eau Claire defeats Altoona

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL, 19U

River City Classic Invitational



ALTOONA 1

EAU CLAIRE 3

EC: Levi Schaller 16 K's

ALT: 11-6, EC: 13-3



MARSHFIELD 3

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 1



Saturday:

10:00 AM, Winona vs. Altoona

12:30 PM, Green Bay Southwest vs. Eau Claire

3:00 PM, Winona vs. Marshfield

5:30 PM, Green Bay Southwest vs. Altoona

8:00 PM, Marshfield vs. Eau Claire