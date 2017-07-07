NWL Friday: Honkers 10, Express 6

Rochester (WQOW) -- For a second straight night, the Eau Claire bullpen can't hold a late lead, as the Express drops a 10-6 game at Rochester.



Eau Claire held leads a 3-0 and 6-4, but the Honkers come back with a six-run 8th inning to put the game away.



Luke Bandy and Beau Capanna each have two hits for the Express, while Matt Duce drives in a pair of runs, including a solo homer in the second inning.



Thursday, at Carson Park, Eau Claire led La Crosse 8-5 in the 9th, but wound up losing 9-8.



The Express and Honkers meet again at Mayo Field, Saturday, at 7:05 P.M.