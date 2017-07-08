Rains cause high water on dam, close highway in Adams Co.

Village of Friendship (AP) -- Heavy rains have caused high water on a dam and forced a highway to close in south-central Wisconsin.



Adams County Emergency Management says State Highway 13 north of County Highway J in the Village of Friendship is closed Saturday because of high water on Little Roche-A-Cri Creek. Traffic is being re-routed.



The National Weather Service says the Adams County sheriff also reports high water on Friendship Lake. As a result, water is being released from the dam. Authorities say the dam has not failed.



A flash flood watch is out for part of central Wisconsin through Saturday evening. A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped more than an inch of rain on Friendship Thursday.



The American Red Cross has opened a reception center in the Friendship Village Hall for anyone displaced by flooding. As of 1 p.m. authorities did not know of any property damage in the area. The sheriff said evacuations were voluntary Saturday morning.