UPDATE: Adams Co. sheriff says dam did not fail in Friendship

Adams County (WAOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".

Authorities said the release was intentional.

The Village of Friendship and dam owner agreed to open the damage to release pressure. As of 1 p.m. authorities did not know of any property damage in the area. The sheriff said evacuations were voluntary Saturday morning.

"I was driving to work on County Highway J," said resident, Dustin Bjorkman. "And there was a lot of water flowing through the road."

Those in the Village of Friendship are hoping for the best but say this is an issue they saw coming.

"It's been an issue for years," said community member, Bob Caldwell. "And apparently they haven't got it settled yet."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay out of areas with high water levels.

State Highway 13 N of County J has reopened. As of 2:45 p.m.County Highway N North of County Highway J is still closed.

POSTED: SATURDAY, JULY 8 2:40 P.M.

Village of Friendship (AP) -- Heavy rains have caused high water on a dam and forced a highway to close in south-central Wisconsin.



Adams County Emergency Management says State Highway 13 north of County Highway J in the Village of Friendship is closed Saturday because of high water on Little Roche-A-Cri Creek. Traffic is being re-routed.



The National Weather Service says the Adams County sheriff also reports high water on Friendship Lake. As a result, water is being released from the dam. Authorities say the dam has not failed.



A flash flood watch is out for part of central Wisconsin through Saturday evening. A slow-moving thunderstorm dumped more than an inch of rain on Friendship Thursday.



The American Red Cross has opened a reception center in the Friendship Village Hall for anyone displaced by flooding. As of 1 p.m. authorities did not know of any property damage in the area. The sheriff said evacuations were voluntary Saturday morning.