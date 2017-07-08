Aubrey Roberts, Darin Lau preparing for big seasons ahead

Water Street, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A pair of Eau Claire runners continue to prepare for big seasons ahead.

Eau Claire Memorial grad Aubrey Roberts has certainly made her mark at the collegiate level. Roberts was Northwestern University's highest finisher, 50th at Division 1 Nationals, and competed internationally for Team USA in Kololo, Uganda a couple of months ago. All this in just her Freshman year.

Roberts is back in Eau Claire Saturday morning competing in the annual Water Street Mile. Her time wasn't a big concern for her at this point in the season, but she still won the Women's competition by 14 seconds, finishing in 5:04.6. Right now she's just happy to be home as she builds towards next season.

"It's great to be back in Eau Claire and the Water Street mile is always such a fun event, so I knew I wanted to be a part of it and some of my teammates from high school were coming out so I decided it would be a fun chance to see how my summer base training is going," Roberts explains, "I haven't done too much speed work, but it's just kind of for fun and see what you can do. College has been a great new experience, high school was great with coach MoJo [Mark Johnson], and I'm excited to see what new things are coming along in college and my teammates and coaches are great there, so I'm excited to see what's coming."

Roberts will continue her base training through the rest of the summer before heading back to school. Her first meet will be in September.

On the Men's side, the overall winner of the race was UW-Eau Claire's Darin Lau. He finishes in 4:18.7, almost 15 seconds ahead of second place. Lau had top 10 finishes in 3 events at the Division III National level, in Cross Country and Outdoor Track & Field. This summer, he's upping the intensity ahead of his Senior season.

"This is the highest volume I've had in any summer right now, and so far I haven't been injured or anything and I'm just doing all of the little things right," Lau says, "Just right now, it's about getting all of the miles in so I have a good base coming into the Cross Country season, and then throughout the season I want to progressively get faster. Pretty much right from the go, I want to be running faster times than I did last year in cross, and then let that build into track and get some big PR's throughout the course of the year."

Lau and the rest of the Blugolds will begin their cross country season on September 9th.

Full results from the Water Street Mile are available here.