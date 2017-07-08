Bike riders in Bloomer discuss the importance of farm safety on "Tour-de-Farm"

Two years ago, two farmers from Bloomer lost their lives after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas produced by cattle waste. Now a group of local bike riders are doing their part to prevent a tragedy like that from ever happening again.



"Things happen in a community that we think just impacts the direct family," race director Merle Richter told News 18. "But when you have a situation that you have a father and son get killed, it impacts not only the family and community, but everyone around it."

The first ever Tour-de-Farm bicycle ride rode through Bloomer Saturday, to build awareness about farm safety and to raise money for the Jeremy Seibel scholarship fund.

Each stop along the route focused on a different farm safety topic. On the second stop, at DD Farms, riders discussed enclosed space safety and what changes the agriculture industry has made since the deaths of Rodney "Ram" and Jeremy Seibel.



Organizers also demonstrated some of the new technology they believe could help prevent future tragedies. The demonstration included a four-gas sensor that alerts farmers to dangerous levels of gas, a blower that clears enclosed areas of gas and a harness that can hoist someone trapped in a manure pit to safety.

“Confined spaces and manure gas safety is something we can monitor for just by exchanging the quality of the air, and just monitoring it to make sure that space is safe to get in there," Jerry Clark, an Agriculture Agent from Chippewa County's UW Extension office, said. "That is preventable.”

Organizers said they were pleased by the turn out on Saturday and hope to make this an annual event.