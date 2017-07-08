Waukesha bus driver crochets toys for every kid on her route

Waukesha (ABC NEWS) -- Bus driver Trudy Serres crochets toys for each of the elementary school kids on her route.

Whatever they ask for -- no matter how wacky the requests -- they get. She’s done ice cream cones, unicorns, "She is the best," parent Peggy Lamon, who has three children who ride on Serres' bus, told ABC NEWS.

"She can control them. She is their second mom when they’re on her bus. She’s just amazing. She does everything for these kids. She’s very loving and caring, and I love her. I am so grateful she is going to be our bus driver next year."

It all started when one of Lamon’s sons, Vincent Lamon, 10, dared Serres to make a crocheted taco after she had taught his older brother to crochet.

"His favorite food is tacos, so finally one day I said, 'Fine, I’ll try to make it,' and two days a later I think I had it done," Serres, 43, recalled.

Once she finished the taco, most of the students on her route for Summit Elementary School in Oconomowoc wanted one. She went down the rows of kids and asked for their special orders.

Elementary school principal Brian Stuckey said Trudy has taken the school's relationship-building between the school and bus drivers "to a whole new level."

For Serres, the students’ reactions are her payment.

"They would gleam when they saw them," she said. "I love children and to see their faces and their reactions -- that’s what makes my day," she said.