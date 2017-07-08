Eau Claire families celebrate at first ever "Family Day in Downtown"

Saturday was Eau Claire's inaugural Family Day in Downtown. The event took place at Phoenix Park and was organized by Downtown Eau Claire, Inc.

The purpose of the festival was to highlight family life in downtown Eau Claire. Family Day offered a variety vendors and entertainment such as inflatable bounce houses, a car show, music, a petting zoo and much more.

The families News 18 spoke with gave the festival positive reviews.



“Having events like this, that are kinda open, and give the kids a lot of space to run and play are really fantastic,” the Slater family said.

"We just wanted to throw a great party for families, and really show that downtown is a great place for families to be," Kyran Hamill, the promotions coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. told News 18.

The first ever Family Day will end with an outdoor movie showing of 'The Secret Life of Pets' at Phoenix Park starting at 9:00 p.m.