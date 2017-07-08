NWL Saturday: Express 7, Honkers 6

Rochester (WQOW) -- After suffering two straight late inning losses, the Eau Claire Express got back in the win column in dramatic fashion, topping Rochester 7-6.

Once leading 6-5 in the 6th, Eau Claire again allowed the tying run in the bottom of the frame, and looked to be in line for another heartbreak. Both teams remained tied into the top of the 9th, when Robby Campillo delivered the go ahead run, a solo shot to left, his first extra base hit of the season, giving the Express a late 7-6 lead. This time, Jake Summers shut the door with a 2-strikeout save.

Eau Claire is back in action Sunday afternoon in Duluth. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.