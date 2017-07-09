Person killed in I-90 accident in La Crosse Co.

La Crosse Co. (WXOW) -- One person is dead on I-90 near French Island Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the person has not been released.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Exit 2 in the Town of Campbell. One person was hit by another vehicle traveling at highway speed. Details on how the person was struck are under investigation.

Authorities are on the scene doing an accident reconstruction and investigation.

Traffic is backed up along the interstate as of 2:30 p.m. Vehicles are being detoured off at Exit 4 for the time being. It is believed that traffic will be detoured for the next several hours.