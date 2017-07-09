Shooting at Stevens Point bar under investigation, no injuries reported

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff's Office and Plover Police responded to an active shooter call late Saturday night.

Authorities say several shots were fired near Rockie's Bar in downtown Stevens Point.

Reports say the incident started with a physical altercation with multiple individuals. The suspect was already gone by the time authorities arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

Four people were taken to the police department for questioning but have been released. No arrests have been made, the shooting is still under investigation.