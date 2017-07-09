17-year-old in custody after stabbing at Chippewa Co. trailer court

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said a teenager was taken into custody after he "struck a man with a knife causing injuries" early Sunday morning.



At about 2:15 A.M., authorities with the Sheriff's Office and the Chippewa Fire District were called to the Cindy Lake Trailer court, on 50th Avenue in the township of Lafayette, for the report of a fight between a 17-year-old boy and 41-year-old man.

They said while the two were fighting, the teen "became armed with a knife" and stabbed the man. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital and treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.



The 17-year-old was taken into custody and, in a press release, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the public is not in danger. He said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.



**Stay with News 18 for the latest information.**