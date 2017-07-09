UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of stabbing Chippewa Falls man to appear in court Monday

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about an incident that took place early Sunday morning in Chippewa County.

Chippewa County deputies said Brandon L. Wooley, 17, of Chippewa Falls, is facing charges of injury by negligent use of a weapon, substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

Authorities said about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Chippewa Fire District were called to the Cindy Lake Trailer court, on 50th Avenue in the Township of Lafayette, for a report of a fight between Wooley and Michael J. Tuschl, 41, of Chippewa Falls.

Police said while Wooley and Tuschl were fighting, Wooley "became armed with a knife" and stabbed Tuschl. Authorities said Tuschl was taken to the hospital and treated for what appeared to be minor injuries.

Deputies said Wooley has a bond hearing scheduled Monday at 10 a.m. in Chippewa County.

