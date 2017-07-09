S.L.I.M. Far float promotes sober living in Eau Claire

Tubers took to the Chippewa River for S.L.I.M. Far Sunday afternoon, an event that promotes healthy living free of drugs and alcohol.

The 8th annual S.L.I.M Far is an alternative to FAT FAR, an annual community event that's often associated with binge drinking and drug use. S.L.I.M. is an acronym for "sober living is marvelous".

The event's mission is to celebrate serenity and sobriety with a family friendly float down the river. Many of those who attended this year are in recovery, and look at events like these as positive ways to celebrate their sobriety.

“I needed to find a positive way to give back to the community," organizer Elissa Mance told News 18. "I felt like I have hurt a lot of people through out my addiction, and this is one way I can help by giving back. I want to be an inspiration for others.”

Mance said she wants the float to be a place where recovering addicts have support, where they don't have to feel singled out or alone.