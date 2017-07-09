NWL Sunday: Express 6, Huskies 1

Duluth (WQOW) -- A night after rallying to win in Rochester, the Express pull away late again, this time topping the Huskies 6-1 on the road.

Eau Claire fell behind 1-0 early in the 3rd inning, but pitcher Aaron Shortridge settled in soon after, pitching 8 strong innings with 8 strikeouts and giving up only 6 hits. The Express offense got on the board in the 5th, Eau Claire taking a 2-1 lead on a Tyrus Green 2-RBI double. That scoreline held up all the way into the 9th inning, when the Express secured the victory with a 4-run frame. Beau Capanna and Rudy Rott drove in 3 of the runs with a pair of bases loaded singles.

Eau Claire returns to Duluth Monday night looking for their third straight win - first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.