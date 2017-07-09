National Kubb Championship returns to Eau Claire, names 11th annual winner

A game that formerly was only played in people's backyards crowned it's 11th National Champion Sunday, right here in Eau Claire.

The U.S. National Kubb Championship concluded Sunday and Damage Incorporated was named the champs for the second year in a row. The team won the final series 2 to 0 over KubbUnited.Com and each player received a medal for their accomplishment.

“It feels awesome," Darren Finger, the captain of winning team Damage Incorporated, told News 18. "Especially after a year, it's a year of practicing. We won last year and we practice hard.”



The annual kubb tournament began Saturday with 128 teams, and had participants from as far away as Germany.

Organizers told News 18 the game has grown in popularity over the last 10 years, and that the growth has had a positive social and economic impact for the entire community.

They also said they're looking forward to an even bigger and better tournament next year.