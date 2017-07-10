Kids with disabilities get opportunity to bike

La Crosse (WXOW) -- On Saturday morning, two local children with disabilities got the chance to ride a bike for the very first time thanks to the help of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Western Wisconsin Wheels makes adaptive tricycles, or AmTrykes, affordable and accessible to people with disabilities. The tricycles can be hand or foot powered to accommodate riders of all abilities. Western Wisconsin Wheels has provided 48 local children with AmTrykes.

"Seeing these families, hearing the kids say, 'Mom how come you didn't tell me I liked to ride a bike?' or mom saying that a bike wasn't even on her radar as something her child might be able to do, and now, the child is peddling down the hallway at school, and her friends are cheering her on," said Cassidy Sanchez, President of the Western Wisconsin Wheels chapter. "It's just been such a wonderful thing to be a part of."

Trinity Wilkins received one of Saturday's tricycles. Her mom said that tricycle means the world to Trinity and her family.

"It's so emotional," said Julie Wilkins, Trinity's mom. "She has a twin sister that can ride a bike independently, and her older sister can ride her bike independently. A lot of times, she just stands there and wants to ride, too. So, to see her just take off and go just so amazing to see."