MUST SEE: Cops play basketball with kids

(WQOW) -- Monday's Must See Moment is a touching moment, right out of Wisconsin.
It happened in Wisconsin Rapids, police received a complaint about children playing in the street. After officers arrived, they decided everyone was safe, and took a break to join in the game of basketball. The officers say it's not illegal to play basketball in the street, and they only played between calls.
