Adopt-A-Pet: Tasha

Meet our Pet of The Day: Tasha!
Tasha is ten years old. She's already spayed. She's an American Bulldog mix. She may be 10, but she acts like she's two. She's got a lot of energy, so she would do really well with a family that is active, likes to get outdoors, likes to take her for walks. She may not be the best for small children, just because she's so big and has a lot of strength. But she does like to cuddle, and she's sweet, live to give kisses, she's just a great girl.
If you're interested in Tasha, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.
