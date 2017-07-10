7/10: Garden Pests and Problems

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We're well into the gardening season, but some uninvited guests may be making things hard.
Ants, mosquitoes and Japanese beetles have been causing problems this year. Many people like to use pesticides or bug sprays, but using those as little as possible is best.
Watch Aaron's interview with News 18's gardening expert Nancy Skelley to learn more.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.