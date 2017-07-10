CA teen wins more than $655,000 on two lottery scratchers in one - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

CA teen wins more than $655,000 on two lottery scratchers in one week

Posted:

(CNN) - A California teen may just be the luckiest girl on the planet right now.

19-year-old Rosa Dominguez recently purchased a California scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County gas station.

She scratched that ticket and won its prize of more than $555,000!

Days later, Dominguez bought a second scratch-off ticket at a gas station in Monterey County. That ticket was worth $100,000.

Dominguez recently claimed her two prizes at a California lottery office.

She plans to use some of that money on a new car.

