Career night for Bart Steffen at Red Cedar Speedway

Menomonie (Brad Erickson) - The Red Cedar Speedway and Dick’s RV sponsored Military Night with free grandstand admission with Military ID, a weekly racing series event. All seven classes were in action with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornets. Feature winner included Jesse Glenz, Kevin Adams, Bart Steffen, Bart Steffen again, Shane Halopka, Danny Richards, and William Voeltz.

The T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Models saw Jesse Glenz sweep the night’s action in convincing style. He started fourth in the feature and ran down early leader Mark Hessler to take the point. As Glenz left everyone far behind, Hessler had a fine run in second, followed by a charging Mike Keller, Buddy Hanestad, and Mike Prochnow.

The Tim’s Automotive Modifieds had heat winner Kevin Adams in the front row of the feature and the chase was on for the checkers. Adams pulled into the front position and set a fast pace as seventh starting, and heat winner, Mike Anderson blasted his way into second. Anderson chased hard as Ashley Anderson moved to third position from his eighth position start. A caution flew for the spinning Tony Schill resetting the field with Adams out front and Mike Anderson on the inside and Ashley Anderson on the outside of the second row. The restart saw Mike Anderson make a bid for the lead down low But Adams did not waiver. As Mike continued to pound the low groove, Ashley ran in the preferred upper line and overtook second and the running order remained unchanged to the finish. Josh Hessler looked outstanding coming from ninth to finish fourth behind the three modified standouts. Steve Hallquist rounded out the top five.

The General Beer Super Stocks ran two features on the night with the first having been postponed from a week earlier. It was Bart Steffen and Jim Harris on the front row of the first feature but a five car crash on the first lap reset the field and saw Harris relegated to the rear.

Steffen, who appeared extremely comfortable up front, moved out to an advantage in the lead. The race was slowed for a second caution, which eliminated three cars. Again, it was Steffen out front as Dan Nissalke, battled Ben Hillmann and Dan Gullikson fought with Tommy Richards for position. It was Steffen leading every lap of the event driving to his first win of 2017. Nissalke finished a strong second, followed by Dan Gullikson, Richards, and a charging Cory Davis.

Hall of Famer Red Steffen has long had bragging rights to his countless career wins, including having won the first race ever at Red Cedar Speedway and winning twice in the same day three times. However, he had never won twice at the same track on the same night. His son did just that as he lead every lap of the make up feature, his heat, and the regular feature. He looked amazing out front and his feat was popular with the drivers and fans alike. I sat near the Steffen family and observed their excitement during the events. It truly is what this sport is all about.

The heats were won by Tommy Richards, Ben Hillman, and Bart Steffen, as it was Steffen rounding out his career best night by coming off the front row. It wasn’t easy however as Rick Hallquist drove the lower groove to challenge for the win. As the two front cars battled hard, Richards lurked in their shadows. Steffen got the best of the side by side run with Hallquist and soon Hallquist found himself in a side by side tussle with Richards. With five laps remaining, a spin on the front stretch packed the cars together. It was Steffen again out front as Richards solidly claimed second over a very strong running Hallquist. Ben Hillman found his way to fourth as Dan Gullikson rounded out the top five at the finish line.

Josh Wahlstrom, Clark Swartz, and Shane Halopka scored heat wins in the Midwest Modifieds as Tyler Werner and Calvin Iverson led the field to green in the feature. Werner grabbed the point by inches as he and Iverson raced door to door for several laps and swapped the point multiple times. A caution for a spinning Brent Voeltz reset the field and it had been Werner’s turn at the front the last time at the line. Werner led as Denny Cutsforth took second on the start but it was Halopka coming from seventh to pass Cutsforth for position. Once in second, Halopka tracked down the leader and passed for first. He was on a mission as he never looked back the rest of the way to the checkers. Cutsforth got past Werner late as Travis Anderson and Josh Wahlstrom rounded out the final five.

The Street Stocks saw Danny Hanson and Ashley Wahlstrom win the heats as Danny Richards was too tough to handle in the feature. After an aborted attempt, the feature got underway with Jake Hessler and Wahlstrom racing side by side up front. The caution flag flew resetting the field with Hessler being scored as the leader. Under green, Wahlstrom worked low and into the lead slightly as the top two drove hard for the win. It was Richards splitting the difference and making it three wide up front. Richards broke free and took the top position as Mike Knudtson followed him through. A spinner reset the field once again and shortly after going back to green, the last caution of the event flew as cars struggled on the slick racing surface. On the restart, Knudtson bobbled, Richards moved to a comfortable lead, and Wahlstrom retook second position. Danny Hanson drove to third, Hessler had a fine run in fourth, and rookie Armond Love looked good running with the frontrunners, finishing in fifth.

The Pure Stocks were swept by Dustin Doughty as he drove from his front row starting position to dominate the event. In second, Jeff Tisdale looked good as cars behind him were scrambling for position, The only caution of the event was brought out by George Richards when he spun on his own, which is as rare as seeing a unicorn. He restarted in the rear of the pack. It was Doughty to the checkers as Kent Harmon earned the second position over Tisdale who held of a charging Richards at the line. Pat Smith rounded out the top five.

William Voeltz and Chad Waldera won the Hornet heats as Voeltz raced to the sweep in the feature. At the end of lap one, it was Voeltz, Derrick Reed, and Leslie Jackson in the top three and they remained in the same order until Derek Krumrie took over third on the final lap. Waldera finished in fifth.

The Red Cedar Speedway returns to racing on Friday July 14, 2017, as Dean and Sue’s Bar and Grill along with Design Built Structures sponsor all seven classes of cars. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and RCS Hornets will all be on hand. Once again, Realtor Shelly Watkins will pay out $50.00 to the hard charger. The money is awarded to the feature winner who won from the furthest position in the field. Eighth starting Danny Richards earned the Hard Charger bonus on this night of racing.

T.L. Sinz Plumbing WISSOTA Late Model Feature: 1. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [4]; 2. 13-Mark Hessler, [1]; 3. 31-Michael Keller, [6]; 4. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad, [2]; 5. 68-Mike Prochnow, [5]; 6. 55N-Greg Nippoldt, [3]; 7. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [7]

Heat 1: 1. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [4]; 2. 71JR-Buddy Hanestad, [2]; 3. 13-Mark Hessler, [1]; 4. 68-Mike Prochnow, [5]; 5. 55N-Greg Nippoldt, [6]; 6. 31-Michael Keller, [3]; 7. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [7]

Tim’s Automotive WISSOTA Modified Feature: 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [2]; 2. 81-Ashley Anderson, [8]; 3. 57-Mike Anderson, [7]; 4. 9-Josh Hessler, [9]; 5. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [5]; 6. 23-Kerry Halopka, [3]; 7. 8S-Tony Schill, [4]; 8. 12-Jake Hanson, [10]; 9. 3-Bryan Hessler, [11]; 10. (DNF) W-Cory Williams, [1]; 11. (DNF) 35B-David Baxter, [6]

Heat 1: 1. 57-Mike Anderson, [2]; 2. 8S-Tony Schill, [1]; 3. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [4]; 4. W-Cory Williams, [5]; 5. 9-Josh Hessler, [3]; 6. 3-Bryan Hessler, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [2]; 2. 81-Ashley Anderson, [3]; 3. 23-Kerry Halopka, [1]; 4. 35B-David Baxter, [4]; 5. 12-Jake Hanson, [5]

June 30, 2017 General Beer WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: 1. 2-Bart Steffen, [2]; 2. 22-Dan Nissalke, [5]; 3. 31X-Dan Gullikson [6]; 4. 7R-Tommy Richards, [4]; 5. 20-Cory Davis, [11]; 6. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [7]; 7. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [8]; 8. 56-Chad Gullixson, [3]; 9. 33-Cooper Berlin, [17]; 10. 96-Luke Schultz, [13]; 11. 89-Tyler Lamm, DNF, [12]; 12. 26-Rick Hallquist, DNF, [10]; 13. 27-Tony Falkner, DNF, [9]; 14. 777-AJ Morrissette, DNF, [16]; 15. 9ER-Troy Fransway, DNF [18]; 16. 8-Jim Harris, DNF [2]; 17. 37-Jay Oricchio, DNF, [15]; 3Z-Eric Zitelman DNS

July 07, 2017 General Beer WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: 1. 2-Bart Steffen, [2]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards, [6]; 3. 26-Rick Hallquist, [4]; 4. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [7]; 5. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [9]; 6. 20-Cory Davis, [5]; 7. 22-Dan Nissalke, [8]; 8. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [11]; 9. 8-Jim Harris, [3]; 10. 17-Wayne Dean, [13]; 11. 56-Chad Gullixson, [16]; 12. 3Z-Eric Zitelman, [12]; 13. 96-Luke Schultz, [10]; 14. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [1]; 15. 27-Tony Falkner, [15]; 16. (DNF) 33-Cooper Berlin, [14]; (DNS) 777-AJ Morrissette, ; (DNS) 37-Jay Oricchio, ; (DNS) 89-Tyler Lamm,

Heat 1: 1. 7R-Tommy Richards, [3]; 2. 22-Dan Nissalke, [4]; 3. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [6]; 4. 96-Luke Schultz, [1]; 5. 17-Wayne Dean, [7]; (DNS) 777-AJ Morrissette, ; (DNS) 89-Tyler Lamm,

Heat 2: 1. 22JR-Ben Hillman, [2]; 2. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [3]; 3. 20-Cory Davis, [1]; 4. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [6]; 5. 33-Cooper Berlin, [4]; 6. 56-Chad Gullixson, [5]

Heat 3: 1. 2-Bart Steffen, [4]; 2. 26-Rick Hallquist, [6]; 3. 8-Jim Harris, [5]; 4. 3Z-Eric Zitelman, [3]; 5. 27-Tony Falkner, [1]; (DNS) 37-Jay Oricchio,

Southworth Chevrolet WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [7]; 2. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [6]; 3. 18-Tyler Werner, [1]; 4. 37-Travis Anderson, [8]; 5. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [4]; 6. 13-Nick Koehler, [9]; 7. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [2]; 8. T25-Mark Thomas, [5]; 9. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [11]; 10. 19P-Antonio Pintaro, [15]; 11. 18S-Clark Swartz, [3]; 12. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [20]; 13. 21J-Josh Smith, [12]; 14. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [13]; 15. 68L-Nick Lindquist, [10]; 16. 343-John Ford, [14]; 17. 37V-Brent Voeltz, [16]; 18. 7W-John Wilson, [17]; 19. 24-Jeremy Wendt, [19]; 20. (DNF) 61-Andrea Keeney, [18]

Heat 1: 1. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [4]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler, [6]; 3. T25-Mark Thomas, [7]; 4. 68L-Nick Lindquist, [1]; 5. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [3]; 6. 37V-Brent Voeltz, [5]; 7. 61-Andrea Keeney, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 18S-Clark Swartz, [3]; 2. 37-Travis Anderson, [4]; 3. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [1]; 4. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [5]; 5. 343-John Ford, [6]; 6. 7W-John Wilson, [2]; 7. 24-Jeremy Wendt, [7]

Heat 3: 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [1]; 2. 18-Tyler Werner, [4]; 3. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [2]; 4. 21J-Josh Smith, [5]; 5. 19P-Antonio Pintaro, [6]; 6. (DNF) 21B-Jesse Bryan, [3]

WISSOTA Street Stocks: 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [8]; 2. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [3]; 3. 5-Danny Hanson, [6]; 4. 53-Jake Hessler, [2]; 5. 29-Armond Love, [1]; 6. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [5]; 7. (DNF) 007-Jess Seim, [10]; 8. (DNF) 12-Warren Hanson, [11]; 9. (DNF) 71H-Ron Hanestad, [7]; 10. (DNF) 40-Travis Loew, [4]; 11. (DNF) 27-Dale Holte, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 5-Danny Hanson, [1]; 2. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [5]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards, [2]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [4]; 5. 27-Dale Holte, [6]; 6. (DNF) 12-Warren Hanson, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [3]; 2. 40-Travis Loew, [1]; 3. 29-Armond Love, [2]; 4. 53-Jake Hessler, [4]; 5. 007-Jess Seim, [5]

WISSOTA Pure Stocks: 1. D1-Dustin Doughty, [2]; 2. E3-Kent Harmon, [5]; 3. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [1]; 4. 5R-George Richards, [4]; 5. R44-Pat Smith, [3]; 6. (DNF) 85-Nick Field, [6]

Heat 1: 1. D1-Dustin Doughty, [3]; 2. R44-Pat Smith, [2]; 3. E3-Kent Harmon, [5]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [1]; 5. 5R-George Richards, [6]; 6. 85-Nick Field, [4]

RCS Hornets: 1. 41V-William Voeltz, [5]; 2. 49-Derrick Reed, [1]; 3. 33-Derek Krumrie, [4]; 4. 12-Leslie Jackson, [3]; 5. 3229-Chad Walera, [6]; 6. 17-Bradley York, [7]; 7. 34-Jordan Langer, [8]; 8. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [11]; 9. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [12]; 10. 96-Robert Blackburn, [13]; 11. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [14]; 12. (DNF) 18B-Dean Butler, [9]; 13. (DNF) 103-Dave Clausen, [2]; (DNS) 21-Adam Hackbarth, ; (DNS) F7-Robert Fawcett,

Heat 1: 1. 41V-William Voeltz, [1]; 2. 12-Leslie Jackson, [2]; 3. 33-Derek Krumrie, [4]; 4. 34-Jordan Langer, [3]; 5. 18B-Dean Butler, [5]; 6. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [7]; 7. 96-Robert Blackburn, [8]; 8. F7-Robert Fawcett, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 3229-Chad Walera, [1]; 2. 17-Bradley York, [4]; 3. 49-Derrick Reed, [5]; 4. 103-Dave Clausen, [3]; 5. 21-Adam Hackbarth, [6]; 6. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [2]; 7. 14-Kaden Baldwin, [7]