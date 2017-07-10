Bauer in the swarm and Anderson in a classic

Jim Falls (Brad Erickson) - Eagle Valley Speedway presented the 2nd Annual Hornet Swarm sponsored by Coors Light - Lee Beverage featuring all regular WISSOTA classes. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets were all in action. The feature winners on the night were Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Michael Truscott, Danny Richards, Lucas Kallenbach, and Jason Bauer.

Fans are not going to be disappointed when the modifieds enter the track and it is Mike Anderson and Kevin Adams owning the front row. Anderson won the heat earlier in the night but it was Adams to the point first in the feature. Adams pounded the cushion on the high side and set a torrid pace. Anderson, who used the low line ran very evenly with the leader. Throughout the event. Adams would secure a car to a car and a half length advantage only to find Anderson closing it back up to attempt to pull even.

The laps clicked off as the two modified aces attacked the track in very different fashions. With five laps remaining, Anderson changed his line slightly to drive even lower in the corners. He began to eliminate what little gap was between the two as he clawed his way under Adams and to the lead with slight advantage at the line with 17 laps complete. Anderson continued to gain and pulled ahead of Adams as it was Adams’ turn to chase the leader. Both drivers were flawless in what was an outstanding feature event. With Anderson driving under the checkered flag first.

There was a yellow flag on the final lap in turn two which drew the caution but the leaders had already finished under green Adams finished second over a fine run by David Baxter in third. Steve Hallquist and Mike Knopps finished in the top five.

Tommy Richards swept the Super Stock action on the night. Wayne Dean lead the feature for the first lap but Richards motored by below him to lead by lap two and never look back The race was slowed by one caution but it did not affect Richards’ run to the checkers. Jeff Brauer ran a strong second over a very fine run for Luke Schultz in third. Wayne Dean finished fourth and Eric Schultz fifth as Dean debuted his Super Stock last week and Schultz did the same on this evening.

Michael Truscott and Nick Koehler won their heats and finished the feature first and second respectively. It was Jason Richardson leading the feature early and looking good out front. A spinning John Mueller reset the field and on the restart, it was Truscott taking the lead away using the low line. A second caution slowed the action and Truscott led them back to green. Koehler used the highline and pulled even with the leader and perhaps slightly into the lead himself when the yellow flew once again for debris on the raceway. The restart saw Koehler choose the outside of row two placing Jake Smith below him. Smith blasted into second under green, but Koehler found his groove again and regained the position. Truscott himself moved to the high side for the last run to the checkers and won the event. Smith drove home in third over Shane Halopka and rookie Calvin Iverson, who had faded back somewhat and made a charge back to finish an impressive fifth.

One won the battle and the other won the war in the Street Stocks as Travis Hazelton won the heat but Danny Richards charged from his last place starting position in the feature to not only win, but to do it decisively. As Richards stormed through the crowd and before he drove off into the night, rookie and youngster Braden Brauer led early. Jake Hessler, who has been getting more and more impressive as of late, took the point a few circuits later. The race found itself going four wide for the lead as Hazelton and Richards joined the top two with Richards squeezing to the front. Richards was unchallenged in the lead as Hessler claimed the runner up spot. Hazelton drove to third as Brauer and Dalton Hazelton rounded out the top five.

The Pure Stocks were swept by Lukas Kallenbach but George Richards hounded him the entire distance. He was attempting to make is a three feature win night for the Richards brothers for the second week in a row. Kallenbach was too fast though as he got the best of the field on this night and drove home to the win. Richards settled for second as Nicholas Hazelton beat Tyler Hallquist in his first ever night in a race car finishing in fourth. Hallquist, driving the familiar numbered 27, looked very smooth and was certainly not afraid to drive the car hard or out near the wall. His grandfather is a current modified driver and he has an uncle and many cousins involved in the sport. It was quick to see, he has it in his genes. Stefan Hogue finished in fifth.

The Hornet Swarm was the highlight event on the card for the night. The Hornets raced three heats, won by Jason Bauer, Dean Butler, and Chad Prissel. The top twelve cars raced for one hundred dollars to win a dash to decide the starting order of the feature. Kasey Gross won the pole. The drivers decided in the driver’s meeting to start the race traditionally in a two wide set instead of starting the race three wide. Twenty two cars started the feature as Gross lead them to green and took early control.

The first of five cautions in the thirty lap even flew when Ashley Seidler found the front stretch wall. It was Gross in the lead again but Bauer had closed and challenged below him. The yellow lights blinked again when Clinton Wolfe crashed in turns three and four. Once again Gross set the pace but Bauer moved beside him and worked his way to the lead. Gross fought back and regained the point when Lukas Bracken was sent into the turn two wall. Bracken regained his running spot as they were lined up and Bauer was awarded the lead as he had led the last completed lap.

Bauer drove away from Gross in second as Jake Halterman drove into third. It was Chad Junker suffering a flat tire, and as he was limping around the raceway, Lukas Bracken apparently did not seen him and drove hard into is rear in turn two. Junker went to the work area and returned to the rear of the field but Bracken was done for the evening. Under green, Bauer was in control but Gross suddenly slowed running in second, drawing the last caution flag of their event. It was Bauer with no issues driving to the six hundred dollar payday with the win. Jake Halterman won a battle over Chad Prissel in third as Brandon Gleiter and Chad Waldera finished strongly in the top five.

The Eagle Valley Speedway will not be racing on Sunday, July 16, 2017, but will return on Sunday, July 23, 2017, with Kid’s Night sponsored by Coca-Cola. All regular weekly WISSOTA classes will be in action. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

WISSOTA Modified feature: Mike Anderson, Kevin Adams, David Baxter, Steve Hallquist, Mike Knopps, Jay Richardson, Josh Hessler, Jim Stargardt

Heat One: Mike Anderson, Kevin Adams, David Baxter, Jay Richardson, Steve Hallquist, Mike Knopps, Josh Hessler, Jim Stargardt

WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: Tommy Richards, Jeff Brauer, Luke Schultz, Wayne Dean, Eric Schultz, Troy Fransway, Lukas Koski, Jim Harris, Eric Zitelman

Heat One: Tommy Richards, Eric Schultz, Jeff Brauer, Lukas Koski, Wayne Dean, Troy Fransway, Luke Schultz, Eric Zitelman, Jim Harris

WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: Michael Truscott, Nick Koehler, Jake Smith, Shane Halopka, Calvin Iverson, Antonio Pintaro, Robert Wood, Jason Richardson, Steve Haas, Christopher Johnson, Shadow Kitchner, John Ford, Tony Forfa Jr, Daniel Roatch, Denny Cutsforth, John Mueller, Derek Haas

Heat One: Michael Truscott, Antonio Pintaro, Calvin Iverson, Shane Halopka, Shadow Kitchner, Denny Cutsforth, John Mueller, Steve Haas, Tony Forfa Jr

Heat Two: Nick Koehler, Jason Richardson, Robert Wood, Jake Smith, Christopher Johnson, Derek Haas, Daniel Roatch, John Ford

WISSOTA Street Stocks Feature: Danny Richards, Jake Hessler, Travis Hazelton, Braden Brauer, Dalton Hazelton, Robert Seidler, Armond Love

Heat One: Travis Hazelton, Jake Hessler, Robert Seidler, Armond Love, Braden Brauer, Dalton Hazelton, Danny Richards

WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature: Lucas Kallenbach, George Richards, Nicholas Hazelton, Tyler Hallquist, Stefan Hogue

Heat One: Lucas Kallenbach, George Richards, Nicholas Hazelton, Stefan Hogue, Tyler Hallquist

EVS Hornets Feature: Jason Bauer, Jake Halterman, Chad Prissel, Brandon Gleiter, Chad Waldera, Dan Prissel, Jason Junker, Dean Butler, Brian Uthe, Ross Hoffman, Matt Mcdonough, Danny Halterman, Chad Halterman, Dave Clausen, Kasy Gross DNF, Lucas Bracken DNF, Adam Hover DNF, Derrick Reed DNF, Wesley Wolfe DNF, Clifton Wolfe DNF, Justin Wolf DNF, Mark Schoone DQ

Heat One: Jason Bauer, Jason Junker, Brandon Gleiter, Derrick Reed, Danny Halterman, Lucas Bracken, Brian Uthe

Heat Two: Dean Butler, Kasy Gross, Dan Prissel, Justin Wolf, Chad Halterman, Adam Hover, Wesley Wolfe

Heat Three: Chad Prissel, Mark Schoone, Jake Halterman, Chad Waldera, Ross Hoffman, Dave Clausen, Matt Mcdonough, Clifton Wolfe