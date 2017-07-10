Pieces from semi truck tire may have started grass fire on Hwy. 53 near Eau Claire

Late Monday morning, a grass fire broke out northbound on Highway 53, causing the Township Fire Department to get involved.

It turned out to be two fires, which backed up traffic in between LaSalle Street and Melby Street.

Firefighters said they believe the fires started from bits of a semi-truck tire that exploded from the heat.

Authorities said the fires broke out in two spots, and both were only a quarter of an acre large.

No one was injured, and officials were able to put the flames out quickly.