Pieces from semi truck tire may have started grass fire on Hwy. - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Pieces from semi truck tire may have started grass fire on Hwy. 53 near Eau Claire

Posted:
By Camille Walter, Reporter
Connect
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

Late Monday morning, a grass fire broke out northbound on Highway 53, causing the Township Fire Department to get involved.

It turned out to be two fires, which backed up traffic in between LaSalle Street and Melby Street.

Firefighters said they believe the fires started from bits of a semi-truck tire that exploded from the heat.

Authorities said the fires broke out in two spots, and both were only a quarter of an acre large.

No one was injured, and officials were able to put the flames out quickly. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.