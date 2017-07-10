Final preparations underway for 120th annual Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - It's time to grab your cotton candy and cheese curds. The 120th edition of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is only two days away.

The $600,000 stage and grandstand area is new this year and is finished after rain delayed the project longer than expected.

Also new is a bat conservation exhibit with bats from around the world. Another area has great white tigers for you to check out and more food than ever before.

Rusty Volk, the executive director for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said the five-day event will be fun for the whole family.

"This is the time when you can come see all of your friends that are going to be here. It's the time to spend the afternoon and see what's new and see what's exciting," Volk said. "I'll tell you what, we've got more food and we've got more fun for everyone. The fair is fun. It's all about fun, so let's have some fun. Come on out, and have some fun with us."

The carnival kicks off Wednesday at 12 p.m. Admission is $10 a day for adults and $4 for kids ages 6 to 11. All kids get in free on Sunday.