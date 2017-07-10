Irvine Park sees increase in toy donations

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Thousands of people make their way through Irvine Park each summer for weddings, picnics and other activities. However, for many, the animals create the most excitement. Have you thought about what keeps them entertained?

Animal enjoyment is behind the more than $19,000 raised in the past five years to purchase new toys for those zoo animals. That includes ropes, climbing devices and chew toys.

The money is raised through an annual fundraiser put on by the Snout Saloon, a bar in Chippewa Falls, each May.

Jennifer London, the zookeeper, told News 18 they spend most of their money on food and other essentials, so having donations for toys is essential year-round.



"It's for us to feel that we're satisfying the animal, for the animal to be satisfied and have something to do and for the visitors also to have something to enjoy and something active to watch when they come to the area, " London said.

If you want to make a donation to Irvine Park, you can find their contact information here.