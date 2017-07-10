Dunn Co. homicide trial begins for Menomonie man

Dunn County (WQOW) - The first witnesses testified on Monday in a Dunn County murder trial.

31-year-old Jerad Jones is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting death of his brother-in-law, Justin Ogden, in December 2016.

RELATED: Man charged with murdering brother-in-law near Menomonie in court

The two shared a mobile home near Menomonie. Jones claims the shooting was self-defense because Ogden was drunk and attacked him. The jury was selected around noon on Monday.

The state and defense gave their opening statements and the first two witnesses were called. The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.